The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.01. 8,466,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 6,256,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.