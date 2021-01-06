The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $409,257.04 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. 16,330,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

