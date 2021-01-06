The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

