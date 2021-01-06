The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Chemours in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

CC stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $4,707,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

