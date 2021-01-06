The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $738.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

