The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Up 12.2%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.83. Approximately 727,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 540,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

