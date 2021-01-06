The Children’s Place Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,573 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 329 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

PLCE stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $738.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

