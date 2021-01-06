The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KO. BidaskClub upgraded The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

