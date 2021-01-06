The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

