The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The E.W. Scripps presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The E.W. Scripps’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,452 shares of company stock worth $705,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

