The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $35.50.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

