The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Nomura

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

GT opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

