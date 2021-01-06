The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

The Hershey stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

