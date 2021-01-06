The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Woodstock Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $267.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

