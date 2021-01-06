The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $20.25. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 126,886 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

