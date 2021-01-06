The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

