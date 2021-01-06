The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.