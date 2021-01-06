The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

SJM stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 33.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 318,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 79,239 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 778.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

