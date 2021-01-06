The ODP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,125 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,397,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The ODP by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 642,490 shares during the last quarter.

The ODP stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The ODP has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

