The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Announces GBX 0.20 Dividend

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TPX stock opened at GBX 186.10 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £128.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.80. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75.

In related news, insider Rachel Neaman acquired 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £3,000.50 ($3,920.17).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

