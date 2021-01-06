The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRSC. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.58. The company had a trading volume of 141,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,357. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The Providence Service’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

