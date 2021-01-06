The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.33

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.33 and last traded at $203.12, with a volume of 1037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

