The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.04.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

