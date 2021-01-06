The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,877,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 10,281,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 194.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.