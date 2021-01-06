TheStreet Downgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to C+

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

