Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

