TitanSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $36.96 million and $3.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00310075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.36 or 0.02875157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

