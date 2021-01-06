TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

Shares of TMAC Resources stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,790. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.