Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas and Top Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 2 0 2.40 Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlas presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Top Ships has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 832.84%. Given Top Ships’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Top Ships’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.36 $439.10 million $0.78 13.90 Top Ships $66.09 million 0.81 -$14.77 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas beats Top Ships on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

