TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $210,354.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $210,354.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00115653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00258201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00479733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00049713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00249428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017261 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.