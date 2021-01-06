Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,981. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

