Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$96.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

TIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.93.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$84.99. 183,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,414. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7734959 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,653,240. Insiders sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

