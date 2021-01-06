Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

