Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $257,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $349,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.