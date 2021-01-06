Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $314.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002806 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.