Traders Buy High Volume of Federal Realty Investment Trust Put Options (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,621 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,091% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

FRT opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

