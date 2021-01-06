Traders Purchase Large Volume of Broadmark Realty Capital Call Options (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $7,895,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. BidaskClub cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

