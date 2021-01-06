Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

