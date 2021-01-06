Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 18,031 shares of company stock valued at $592,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

