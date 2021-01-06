TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $577.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $577.87.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.90. 192,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,929. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

