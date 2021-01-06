TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of TMDX opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.