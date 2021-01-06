Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIG. BidaskClub raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 802,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 27.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 610,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,110,984. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

