Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

