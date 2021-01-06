Trevor Phillips Buys 2,777,770 Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) insider Trevor Phillips bought 2,777,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,995.80 ($1,959,754.12).

TRX traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 28,513,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,736,734. The firm has a market cap of £37.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.77 ($0.02).

About Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

