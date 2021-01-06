TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Trading Up 10.5%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.43. 241,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 132,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

