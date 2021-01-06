Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Down 0.3%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.