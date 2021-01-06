Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.00. Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 105,893 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £40.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.86.

In other news, insider James Kelly bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,643.06).

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) Company Profile (LON:TRR)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

