Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.63. Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 965 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$204.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,886,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,450,638.84.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

