TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese Sells 1,825 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62.

TNET opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

