TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

